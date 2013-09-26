© 2021 WYPR
VIDEO: After Bono Imitates Bill (Clinton), Bill Does Bono

By Mark Memmott
Published September 26, 2013 at 9:40 AM EDT

U2 rocker and international aid activist Bono got considerable praise this week for his imitation of former President Clinton. The almost always late Clinton hadn't arrived on time for a panel discussion at his own Clinton Global Initiative and Bono took advantage of the situation to have some fun.

Wednesday on CNN's Piers Morgan Live, Clinton pulled out a pair of sunglasses and did his best to mimic the Irish singer. Check out his effort.

The Bono-Clinton friendship goes back quite a ways.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
