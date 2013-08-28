© 2021 WYPR
Click Here For 'The New York Times' While It's Being Hacked

By Mark Memmott
Published August 28, 2013 at 7:21 AM EDT

The New York Times' website isn't working for us, and many other users, again this morning. As All Tech Considered reported Tuesday evening, the Times appears to be the victim of another hacking by the Syrian Electronic Army — a pro-Assad organization that has previously taken over the websites of other U.S. news organizations, including NPR.

TheTimes has created an alternate website to display its stories. . Among the top stories there as of 7 a.m. ET:

-- "Obama Weighs 'Limited' Strikes Against Syrian Forces."

-- "Arab League Rejects Attack Against Syria."

-- "Strike on Syria Would Lead to Retaliation on Israel, Iran Warns."

-- "Merrill Lynch in Big Payout for Bias Case."

-- "Times Site Is Disrupted in Attack by Hackers."

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
