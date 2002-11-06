Autism & Mmr

A new study provides the most conclusive evidence yet that the Measles/Mumps/Rubella vaccine does not cause autism. Scientists in the United Kingdom and some parents have suggested that the MMR vaccine causes autism in some young children who seemed to be developing normally until the time they got the shot. To examine whether there's a link, researchers in Denmark used the national registry of all Danish citizens to track the entire population of children over an eight year period. The same MMR vaccine was used in the U.S. and in Denmark. The researchers concluded there's no association between the MMR vaccine and autism. NPR's Vicky Que reports. (4:00)

