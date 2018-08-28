'She Was Our Queen': Fans Pay Their Final Respects Aretha Franklin

Hundreds lined up outside Detroit's Charles Wright Museum of African American History Tuesday where Aretha Franklin is lying in repose for two days ahead of her funeral on Friday.

"This is history right here," says 22-year-old Sidney Lloyd of Detroit. His family arrived by 7 a.m. Tuesday to be among the first to say goodbye to the Queen of Soul.

"We are here to respect Aretha Franklin," Lloyd says. "Her voice is a national treasure."

Fans here talk about how Franklin's music marked milestones in the nation's history – from singing "Precious Lord" at Martin Luther King Jr.'s funeral to "My Country, 'Tis of Thee" at President Obama's inauguration:

"I think it's amazing that she lived through segregation era all the way to the first black president," says Lloyd.

But she also provided the soundtrack for personal moments. And as fans waited to see the icon, they would break out in song, others in the crowd joining in.

Paula Sands was with a group of women from Detroit who called for a little "RESPECT" before a short rendition of "Think."

"She was our queen," Sands says. "May the Lord bless her soul."

Inside, mourners heard Franklin's gospel recordings as they filed by her gold-plated casket. She's dressed in vivid red, including her high heels, and flanked by enormous arrangements of purple, pink and yellow roses.

It was a bonding moment for Sir Diego Brazil who exchanged phone numbers with people he met.

"We all just experienced history together," he says. "And love. It's awesome."

Brazil came from North Miami Beach to be here for this last public appearance of someone he considers a hero. He says Aretha Franklin's music has inspired him even in the darkest of times.

"Power, healing, motivation, encouragement, joy," he says. "That's what she is. She's whatever genre you are."

Lisa Weber from Minneapolis could hardly speak after walking through the viewing.

"I just love Aretha Franklin," she says. "Never going to be anyone like her again."

Carrying an umbrella adorned with a purple feather boa, Jennifer Jones of New Orleans came to celebrate Franklin's life in the traditional Louisiana way.

"They call me the dance queen of New Orleans so I had to honor the soul queen," says Jones as she twirls her umbrella in the fashion of a second line jazz funeral procession.

"She changed the world."

Jones' father, Joe Jones, was a music producer. She says Aretha made a mark by punching through the obstacles women faced in what she calls the "hellified" music business.

"She cranked it out from her soul," Jones says. "She understood what human kind was, what the soul was, and that was what she felt was God's work and she brought it"

While Jones and others came from around the country to pay tribute, this is a particularly poignant moment for Detroit.

"She was Detroit," says Donna Dugeon. "She didn't leave us."

Dugeon says other artists who found fame moved to New York or Los Angeles. But Franklin stayed put and that means something.

As people reflect on what Franklin did for the city, Eusebia Luna Aquino-Hughes steps up with the story of how Aretha Franklin put her through nursing school.

Aquino-Hughes says she was working in the nursing home that cared for Franklin's father, the Rev. C.L. Franklin in the 1980s.

"I was working two jobs and I was homeless paying for nursing school, and she offered to pay for my nursing school," says Aquino-Hughes. "She saw I was struggling and offered to help me — that's who she was."

And she wasn't alone.

"Twelve of us are nurses today because of Aretha Franklin," Aquino-Hughes says.

Parked in front of the museum is a vintage 1940 Cadillac LaSalle hearse that awaits to take the Queen of Soul on to her funeral and final resting place. It's the same vehicle used in the funeral processions of her father, and civil rights icon Rosa Parks.



AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Just after the news about Louis C.K.'s return broke, the comedian and actress Melinda Hill tweeted, Louis C.K. is spearheading the #MeTooSoon movement. Melinda Hill is with us now to talk about all of this. Welcome.

MELINDA HILL: Thank you so much for having me.

CHANG: Let's start with your tweet. What did you mean by #MeTooSoon?

HILL: You know, I think what a lot of people are craving in and out of the comedy community is some sort of a real apology and an amends. And while Louis C.K. did admit his behavior, which I think is very commendable, I think a lot of people are still waiting for a true, heartfelt apology of, like, I am sorry for the harms I have...

CHANG: You don't think his apology was heartfelt?

HILL: I think it may have been heartfelt. But I think what is lacking is, here's what I learned; here's what I've done to change; and here's how I can amend it moving forward, or how can I amend this?

CHANG: So you would agree with the owner of the Comedy Cellar, where Louis C.K. performed, that there can't be, quote, "a permanent life sentence on someone who does something wrong."

HILL: Well, look; I think we're all human. We're all entitled to make mistakes, to grow and change and to heal hopefully. And, you know, I think the #MeToo movement is so exciting because it's been so impactful and powerful because people are speaking up. And that is so brave. And they're bringing a lot of the toxic trauma to the surface. But now it's like I want to see the next movement. I want to see this pivot into the now what movement of, like, how do we now take all of this trauma and steer the ship into solution, right?

You know, otherwise, we're just doing a lot of trauma-bonding. And I think while that's an important and necessary part of the process - and I commend everyone who's spoken out - I want to see what's next. And I think we can't just shame and demonize people. We, you know, need allies. We need men and women to be allies and to have a conversation about, how do we amend this behavior moving forward?

CHANG: And what makes someone deserving of redemption? Is it simply the way they apologized, as you say in the case of Louis C.K., or is there something more to that? What makes the moment right for someone who's been accused and has admitted to sexual misconduct - for that person to come back?

HILL: It's a great question. And I think it's a little confusing. You know, on many levels here are our heroes - you know, the top echelon performers who we've always looked up to. And it's like there have been some repercussions, which is comforting, but then there have also been crimes committed, and things have gone unpunished. So it's a confusing gray area. But I think these people have a unique opportunity and platform. Louis has a unique opportunity and platform to speak to his fans and to young men and women around the world of, like, hey, here's how to be a real man. A real man, like, looks at his actions. He takes responsibility. He apologizes.

CHANG: But should someone like Louis C.K. have that platform?

HILL: I think we can't just go from, you know, doing a crime and then now we're back and nothing's changed, and we haven't grown or acknowledged.

CHANG: So how do we move forward when someone like you is tweeting too soon? We don't want to hear from you, Louis C.K., just yet.

HILL: Well, you know, again, I think he does have an amazing opportunity to do some things that he hasn't done yet. And so if he's going to use his platform to do that, I'm actually excited to see that. But again, I think if he just kind of skips over the elephant in the room and is like, hey, I'm here to talk about airplane food, I think he's, you know, lost a lot of people on that because people need to see that sort of acknowledgment and what happened there and what's different now. And why are we tuning in? And why do we care?

CHANG: So you say you want to see solutions. What would those solutions look like?

HILL: I'd love to see comedy lineups have half women, half men. How and where in our lives can we implement equal pay for equal work? Where can we stand up for people who are being victimized? Where do we want to consciously spend our money, you know, on entertainment? I would love to see more comedians using their platform to talk about, like, how can we change this, right? And I don't have all the answers. But I know if we're just complaining about it, nothing's changing, right? So we've got to, like, actually implement action.

CHANG: Melinda Hill is a comedian and actress. Thank you very much for talking with us.

HILL: Thank you.

