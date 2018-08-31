 PHOTOS: Aretha Franklin's Soul Celebrated At Funeral | WYPR

PHOTOS: Aretha Franklin's Soul Celebrated At Funeral

By 35 minutes ago
  • Aretha Franklin fans line up outside Greater Grace Temple at 2:30 a.m., hoping to be one of the thousand members of the general public allowed in to the singer's funeral.
    View Slideshow 1 of 15
    Aretha Franklin fans line up outside Greater Grace Temple at 2:30 a.m., hoping to be one of the thousand members of the general public allowed in to the singer's funeral.
    Bill Pugliano / Getty Images
  • Flowers adorn Aretha Franklin's casket at the start of her star-studded funeral at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit on Friday.
    View Slideshow 2 of 15
    Flowers adorn Aretha Franklin's casket at the start of her star-studded funeral at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit on Friday.
    Angela Weiss / AFP/Getty Images
  • Well-wishers left handwritten notes on boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History earlier this week during the public viewing for Aretha Franklin in Detroit.
    View Slideshow 3 of 15
    Well-wishers left handwritten notes on boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History earlier this week during the public viewing for Aretha Franklin in Detroit.
    Paul Sancya / AP
  • The casket carrying the late singer Aretha Franklin arrives at the Greater Grace Temple for her funeral service in Detroit.
    View Slideshow 4 of 15
    The casket carrying the late singer Aretha Franklin arrives at the Greater Grace Temple for her funeral service in Detroit.
    Mike Segar / Reuters
  • The Rev. Al Sharpton took a shot at President Trump during the funeral: "When word went out that Ms. Franklin passed, Trump said, 'She used to work for me,' " he said, according to the <em>Detroit Free Press</em>. "No, she used to <em>perform </em>for you. She <em>worked</em> for us."
    View Slideshow 5 of 15
    The Rev. Al Sharpton took a shot at President Trump during the funeral: "When word went out that Ms. Franklin passed, Trump said, 'She used to work for me,' " he said, according to the Detroit Free Press. "No, she used to perform for you. She worked for us."
    Angela Weiss / AFP/Getty Images
  • American gospel singers The Clark Sisters perform their hit "Is my Living in Vain?" at Aretha Franklin's funeral.
    View Slideshow 6 of 15
    American gospel singers The Clark Sisters perform their hit "Is my Living in Vain?" at Aretha Franklin's funeral.
    Mike Segar / REUTERS
  • Pop singer Ariana Grande sings the soul icon's "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman."
    View Slideshow 7 of 15
    Pop singer Ariana Grande sings the soul icon's "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman."
    Scott Olson / Getty Images
  • Guests arrive at the funeral on Friday, the culmination of a weeklong tribute to the singer whose voice and soul touched millions.
    View Slideshow 8 of 15
    Guests arrive at the funeral on Friday, the culmination of a weeklong tribute to the singer whose voice and soul touched millions.
    Scott Olson / Getty Images
  • More than 100 pink Cadillacs are parked outside the church to honor Franklin, who in "Freeway of Love" sang: "We goin' ridin' on the freeway of love in my pink Cadillac."
    View Slideshow 9 of 15
    More than 100 pink Cadillacs are parked outside the church to honor Franklin, who in "Freeway of Love" sang: "We goin' ridin' on the freeway of love in my pink Cadillac."
    Leah Millis / REUTERS
  • It wasn't just friends, family and the famous who turned out for the funeral. Fans also gathered in hopes of getting in to honor the singer.
    View Slideshow 10 of 15
    It wasn't just friends, family and the famous who turned out for the funeral. Fans also gathered in hopes of getting in to honor the singer.
    Rebecca Cook / Reuters
  • A flower arrangement sent by the family of late singer James Brown sits in the lobby at the Greater Grace Temple on Thursday ahead of the funeral.
    View Slideshow 11 of 15
    A flower arrangement sent by the family of late singer James Brown sits in the lobby at the Greater Grace Temple on Thursday ahead of the funeral.
    Jeff Kowalsky / AFP/Getty Images
  • Fans of soul music icon Aretha Franklin line up outside Detroit's Greater Grace Temple for the singer's homegoing celebration.
    View Slideshow 12 of 15
    Fans of soul music icon Aretha Franklin line up outside Detroit's Greater Grace Temple for the singer's homegoing celebration.
    Bill Pugliano / Getty Images
  • Former boxer Tommy Hearns (right) and friends head to the church for the funeral service. He was among many well-known attendees.
    View Slideshow 13 of 15
    Former boxer Tommy Hearns (right) and friends head to the church for the funeral service. He was among many well-known attendees.
    Mike Segar / Reuters
  • Motown artist Martha Reeves, lead singer of the 1960s group Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, arrives for the service.
    View Slideshow 14 of 15
    Motown artist Martha Reeves, lead singer of the 1960s group Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, arrives for the service.
    Jeff Kowalsky / AFP/Getty Images
  • People gathered throughout the night outside of the Greater Grace Temple ahead of the funeral for the "Queen of Soul."
    View Slideshow 15 of 15
    People gathered throughout the night outside of the Greater Grace Temple ahead of the funeral for the "Queen of Soul."
    Jeff Kowalsky / AFP/Getty Images

Aretha Franklin's funeral service remembers and celebrates the "Queen of Soul." Beloved by millions around the world, Franklin — who died of cancer on Aug. 16 — also leaves behind a six-decade career of advocacy, becoming a symbol and transformative leader in both the women's rights and the civil rights movements.

Here is a visual recollection of the funeral of one of America's most celebrated artists. This collection will updated throughout the day.

Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.