PHOTOS: Aretha Franklin's Soul Celebrated At Funeral

Aretha Franklin's funeral service remembers and celebrates the "Queen of Soul." Beloved by millions around the world, Franklin — who died of cancer on Aug. 16 — also leaves behind a six-decade career of advocacy, becoming a symbol and transformative leader in both the women's rights and the civil rights movements.
Here is a visual recollection of the funeral of one of America's most celebrated artists. This collection will updated throughout the day.
