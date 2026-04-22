Baltimore has more than $120 million allocated from opioid restitution fund

Baltimore has officially spent about $13 million from its Opioid Restitution Fund now that the structure and process for the money is up and running, but much more is on the way.

The city released its first annual report on the fund this week, outlining what the Office of Overdose Response did in the last year and how it plans to steward the nearly $600 million dollars it won from opioid companies in lawsuits.

It looks at the fund from summer 2024 to the same time period in 2025.

“Last year was our floor, and so that's something that I would really want to stress to the public, is that, though you might not see a lot in that report, it's because we, we didn't do a lot in 2025 because we just got the money. We were really focused in 2025 we're focused on building that infrastructure.” said Sara Whaley, Baltimore’s director of overdose response. “Now we have an amazing foundation, and so we can really hit the ground running, making impactful work in the city.”

Baltimore already has more than $122 million allocated for future use. That includes $87 million that was agreed upon in court that will go to specific programs like 988 and the Enoch Pratt Free Library’s peer navigator program.

It also includes nearly $30 million going to city agencies and $2 million in community grants to local organizations focused on neighborhood outreach.

“I am so proud that we are investing Opioid Restitution Fund dollars directly back into neighborhoods hardest hit by the overdose crisis — and maintaining our commitment to transparent, public reporting of our investments,” said Mayor Brandon Scott.