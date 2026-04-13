Outgoing Sen. Chris West warns of rising partisanship in Maryland State House

State Sen. Chris West admits he is a throwback to another time.

West said, “I’m a dinosaur. I’m a living, breathing dinosaur.”

West is a self-described moderate Republican who is willing to work with the Democratic majority to pass legislation. West has been in the Maryland General Assembly for 12 years and said during that time has gotten more than 100 bills passed.

“Which is far more than any Republican in either house and more than most Democrats,” West said.

When the 2026 legislative session gavels to a close Monday, it will mark the winding down of West’s career. West, who represents portions of Baltimore and Carroll Counties is retiring and he’s leaving behind a statehouse he says has gotten more partisan.

“In my party we have people who are very poor legislators but they’re great at sending messages to the base of the political party,” West said. “It seems to me we should try to coexist.”

West added, “Sometimes people on the one side or the other side of this divide are uninterested in coexisting and decide they would rather send negative messages about other members of their own political party. I’ve always shied away from that. I haven’t done it. Don’t intend to do it. And I think it’s counter productive.”`

West said likewise, Democrats in the General Assembly introduced legislation this year dealing with United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) although the legislature has no authority over a federal agency. The sole purpose, according to West, was to score points with the Democratic base.

West said, “A way that you can recommend yourself to your constituents for another term of office is vehemently and vociferously attacking Donald Trump.”

When asked about personal legislation of which he is most proud, West points to the Juvenile Restoration Act. It gave juveniles convicted of serious crimes a chance of getting out of prison after serving 20 years. They have to convince the court they are no longer a threat to society.

Maryland Rep. Johnny OIszewski, A Democrat, said West is someone he could disagree with without being disagreeable.

“That kind of relationship is one that our nation’s capital could learn from,” Olszewski said. “Chris is someone who fought for his constituents and even in moments of disagreement we always tried to find that decency and that common ground.”

In 2016, West said he crossed party lines and donated $1000 to Democratic Del. Joseline Peña-Melnyk’s campaign for Congress.

“I thought she was terrific and I thought she would make a great Congresswoman,” West said.

Peña-Melnyk lost the primary but late last year was named Maryland’s Speaker of the House.

Republican Councilman Wade Kach said he’s known West for 40 years.

“He’s looked at a lot of the issues in the district and in the state and has sought to resolve problems that are out there,” Kach said.

West, who is 76, said now is the time to step down.

“While I’m in fabulous health at the moment, there’s no predicting what’s going to be the case with each passing year,” West said. “It would be unfortunate if I were to serve another term and something were to happen which diminished my ability to fully and effectively serve my constituents.”

With West retiring, there are contested races in both the Republican and Democratic June primaries in the Senate 42nd district, with half a dozen candidates vying to replace him.