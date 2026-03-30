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Baltimore County seniors lose pickleball battle with Olszewski but win the war

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By John Lee
Published March 30, 2026 at 5:05 AM EDT
Rep. Johnny Olszewski prepares to serve in a pickleball game at the Jacksonville Recreation Center
John Lee
Rep. Johnny Olszewski prepares to serve in a pickleball game at the Jacksonville Recreation Center

Rep. Johnny Olszewski once again took on the seniors in pickleball at the Jacksonville Senior Center.

When he was Baltimore County Executive, Olszewski got his clock cleaned twice, while the seniors were conducting pickleball lobbying for more courts.

Two years ago at a town hall, Olszewski was confronted by pickleball-paddle-waving seniors demanding more courts.

“I knew I should have brought my paddle tonight,” Olszewski said at the time.

Now they can declare victory.

Jacksonville Senior Center President Chuck Bogdanowicz said a new center that’s being built will have a multipurpose room with space for two additional pickleball courts. The seniors currently use the courts at the adjacent recreation center.

“Obviously, pickleball is exploding and we were kind of on the cutting edge,” Bogdanowicz says.

There is now a wait time for courts and introductory pickleball classes fill up fast.

More than 1,500 people use the Jacksonville Senior Center. The new $19 million center, which is set to open in the summer of 2027, will include a commercial kitchen, an outside patio and a game lounge room.

As for Olszewski’s most recent pickleball game with the Jacksonville seniors, the third time proved to be the charm. He and his partner dominated 11-2.

“Practice makes progress, like I remind my daughter,” Olszewski said.
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WYPR News WYPR NewsJohnny OlszewskiPickleball
John Lee
John Lee is a reporter for WYPR covering Baltimore County. @JohnWesleyLee2
See stories by John Lee
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