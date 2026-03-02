2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Healthcare
Healthcare coverage from WYPR is made possible by support from GBMC HealthCare.

Maryland native Henrietta Lacks’s family settles with biotech company

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Scott Maucione
Published March 2, 2026 at 12:48 PM EST
FILE - Attorney Ben Crump, second from left, walks with Ron Lacks, left, Alfred Lacks Carter, third from left, both grandsons of Henrietta Lacks, and other descendants of Lacks, outside the federal courthouse in Baltimore, Oct. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark, File)
Steve Ruark
/
AP
The family of Baltimore-native Henrietta Lacks settled their second lawsuit with a major biotech company, this time with biotech company Novartis.

The settlement marks another win for the descendants of a Black woman whose cells were taken and used for scientific research without her consent.

The parties said they are “pleased they were able to find a way to resolve this matter filed by Henrietta Lacks’ Estate outside of court.” They provided no additional comment.

The Lacks family settled with Thermo Fischer Scientific in 2023.

The amount of both settlements has not been released.

Henrietta Lacks was receiving medical care for cervical cancer at the segregated ward of Johns Hopkins Hospital in 1951 when doctors took samples from her tumor.

The doctors found they could replicate her cells outside of her body, the first discovery of its kind.

Since then, more than one hundred thousand scientific publications and numerous medical innovations have originated from the use of the cells.

Lacks’s family was never compensated for her contribution to medical science.

The cells helped create the polio vaccine, the HPV vaccine and helped map the human genome.
