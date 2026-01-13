Johns Hopkins study finds medical debt linked to housing instability

A new study from Johns Hopkins University finds that people with medical debt are 44% more likely to experience housing instability.

The study comes as millions of people in the U.S. could lose health care over the next several years after Congress was unable to extend the ACA premium tax credits and the Trump administration prepares to put more restrictions on who is eligible for Medicaid.

“High health care costs and housing costs are two major affordability challenges right now,” said Cathrine Ettman, the senior researcher on the paper. “This study shows that they are interconnected. Experiencing financial challenges in one part of life can trickle into another. In this case, we found that receiving costly medical care was linked with challenges and paying rent or paying for mortgage or experiencing eviction or foreclosure in the next year.”

The study followed more than 1,500 Americans over three years and tracked how they were impacted by medical debt.

“The key finding for me is that this highlights the affordability problem of US health care and the costs that patients often bear for seeking care,” said Kyle Moon, another researcher who worked on the study.

KFF, a health policy organization, estimates about 14 million Americans have more than a thousand dollars in medical debt.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates about 12 million people could lose health insurance by 2034 due to the changes in premium tax credits and Medicaid.