Maryland governor floats idea of state making vaccine recs

Governor Wes Moore’s administration is proposing legislation that would allow Maryland’s health secretary to make vaccine recommendations for the state.

Under the Vax Act the legislation the health secretary would take into account recommendations from the top medical organizations, other state agencies and federal bodies to make suggestions on which vaccines Marylanders should get.

The bill would guarantee insurance coverage and pharmacist administration of the vaccines that are recommended.

“The federal government’s rapid shifts and the unnecessary confusion surrounding vaccine policy put public health at risk. In Maryland, we will continue to protect our people by ensuring our guidance is driven by proven science, not political headwinds,” said Gov. Wes Moore. “Our legislation reflects a simple belief: access to lifesaving medicines like vaccines is essential to the health and safety of every Marylander.”

The Vax Act is a continuation of Maryland’s efforts to keep vaccines more readily available and accessible after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has limited vaccine recommendations.

Earlier this week the CDC voted to decrease the number of suggested vaccines for children from 17 to 11.

“Vaccines remain one of the most powerful and effective tools we have to protect children, adults, and entire communities from serious and preventable diseases,” Maryland Health Secretary Dr. Meena Seshamani said in response to the change. “Our childhood vaccine schedule will continue to follow the guidance of the American Academy of Pediatrics, last updated Nov. 21, 2025 , which is based on decades of science and evidence-based recommendations. Maryland remains firmly committed to immunization as a core public health priority, and will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure broad vaccine access in the state."

The CDC also did not recommend COVID shots for people under 65 this cold season.