Frederick County Executive voices budget concerns over state and federal decisions

Frederick Executive Jessica Fitzwater raised concerns over state and federal decisions at a budget meeting Monday night as the county prepares for fiscal year 2027 (FY27).

Fitzwater outlined income and property tax make up the primary sources of revenue for the county’s FY26 $1 billion budget. While she announced the county has no plans to increase the property tax, she explained Frederick has felt disruptions in employment due to federal actions.

The county won't know the impact to the budget until data is received later in February. Fitzwater says they will begin solidifying the FY27 budget at that time. “Maryland has been hit the hardest of any of the states on this…” Fitzwater explained. “We are going to be keeping our eye very close on that February distribution.”

77% of the county’s budget is locked down, as Fitzwater said it goes towards paying employees, maintaining schools, funding the Sheriff’s Office, and many other things. She said only 23% remains to actually address Frederick’s ever shifting needs and priorities.

Last year, Maryland shifted a portion of its own financial burden onto local governments, including $7.6 million onto Frederick. As the state faces a $1.1 billion deficit this year, Fitzwater is concerned this coming legislative session may see the county shouldering even more of that burden. “There are many, many times pieces of legislation have an impact down the line on county budgets,” Fitzwater said. “Including unfunded mandates that we’re required to implement without there being any state funding behind that, thus things that we have to find funding for in the county budget.”

Looking ahead, Fitzwater pointed out the Blueprint for Maryland's Future spending will exceed $3.7 billion by 2031 , even though its dedicated funding will run out by FY28. The blueprint is a plan to transform Maryland schools into a world-class education system through increased state funding.

No one can argue the pillars of the blueprint shouldn’t be an aspiration for students and educators, Fitzwater said. Instead, she challenged its implementation, stating it needs to be tweaked after so many years. “The state has not yet forged a path on how they are going to deal with that challenge,” Fitzwater explained. “We do know that often the counties are being looked at for filling in the gaps.”

The county will hold additional public hearings in January in each of Frederick’s 5 districts.

Agriculture

David Burrier, President of the Frederick County Farm Bureau, asked the county to include funding for additional staff for the Office of Agriculture in the FY27 budget. Burrier says Frederick is at a crossroads as large farms continue to get larger even as the number of farms continues to increase.

Agriculture is the largest industry in Maryland, and Frederick is the fastest growing county in the state. When you combine those factors, you get a growth in first-time farmers year after year. In 2017, the number of first-time-farmers was 623, with that number growing in 2022 by 896.

Burrier says more and more people are coming to the farm bureau for help, and the work load is starting to spill over to the Office of Agriculture. “What we see coming is a huge number of first generation people who want to get started,” Burrier explained. “They need guidance, they need help with zoning issues and buildings.”

Burrier said extra staff would allow the Office of Agriculture to begin tailoring their efforts to meet the needs of those first-time-farmers.