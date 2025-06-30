How a no-buy month can help get your finances in order

/ Several VISA and Mastercard credit cards are shown. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

One way to help get your finances in order, or to begin saving money, is to have a no-buy period: a time when you stop spending on anything but necessities.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Michelle Singletary, personal finance columnist at The Washington Post, about how to use a no-buy month to reset your financial goals and your relationship to spending so that you can reach those goals.

Singletary recommends curbing consumerism and being more mindful of how much you spend on things you don’t actually need.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

