© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Homicide: Life on the Street' is available to stream on Peacock

By Eric Deggans
Published August 19, 2024 at 5:02 AM EDT

"Homicide: Life on the Street," which debuted in 1993, is finally available to stream. The show was groundbreaking in its portrayal of Baltimore's homicide police.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
WYPR Arts Morning Edition
Eric Deggans
Eric Deggans is NPR's first full-time TV critic.
See stories by Eric Deggans