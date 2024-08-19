'Homicide: Life on the Street' is available to stream on Peacock
"Homicide: Life on the Street," which debuted in 1993, is finally available to stream. The show was groundbreaking in its portrayal of Baltimore's homicide police.
Copyright 2024 NPR
