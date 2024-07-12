© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Filming for the new 'Superman' movie has been happening in Cleveland

Ideastream Public Media | By Kabir Bhatia
Published July 12, 2024 at 4:48 AM EDT

It’s not a bird or a plane -- it’s the "Man of Steel." Filming is underway in Cleveland for a new Superman movie to be released in the summer of 2025.

Copyright 2024 WKSU
WYPR Arts
Kabir Bhatia