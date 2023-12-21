© 2023 WYPR
Remembering jazz composer Carla Bley

Fresh Air | By Kevin Whitehead
Published December 21, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST

Bley, who died Oct. 17, led her own large and small touring bands from the 1970s until a few years ago — but jazz musicians had been playing her enigmatic compositions long before that.

WYPR Arts
Kevin Whitehead
Kevin Whitehead is the jazz critic for NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross. Currently he reviews for The Audio Beat and Point of Departure.
