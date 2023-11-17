This book club finally finished 'Finnegans Wake.' It only took them 28 years
In October, after 28 years, a book club finally finished one of the most famously-difficult-to-read books in literature, Finnegans Wake by James Joyce.
Copyright 2023 NPR
In October, after 28 years, a book club finally finished one of the most famously-difficult-to-read books in literature, Finnegans Wake by James Joyce.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate