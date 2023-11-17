© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

This book club finally finished 'Finnegans Wake.' It only took them 28 years

By Anna Scott
Published November 17, 2023 at 4:39 PM EST

In October, after 28 years, a book club finally finished one of the most famously-difficult-to-read books in literature, Finnegans Wake by James Joyce.

Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR Arts
Anna Scott