1985 sci-fi comedy 'Back to the Future' and its famous DeLorean are now on Broadway
The star of the Back to the Future: The Musical may be the car. The show's design team created a DeLorean that flies over the audience.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The star of the Back to the Future: The Musical may be the car. The show's design team created a DeLorean that flies over the audience.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate