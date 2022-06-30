Here are the Books We Love: 160+ great 2022 reads recommended by NPR

Books We Love is NPR's interactive reading guide. In the past, it's been a year-end guide we put out annually. But this year, we've decided to offer it in summer and winter! This summer edition of Books We Love focuses on books that publish in the first six months of the year, between January and July 2022; what hasn't changed is the bounty of hand-picked books. Mix and match tags such as Book Club Ideas, Biography & Memoir or Eye-Opening Reads to filter results and find the book that's perfect for you or someone you love.

