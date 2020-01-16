Have You Abandoned Your New Year's Resolutions? Tell Us In A Poem

Two weeks ago, the gyms were crowded, the to-do lists were long, and the resolutions were still going strong.

But it's easy to let those new intentions slide — especially if lifting the TV remote counts as exercise.

Have you had a New Year's resolution that only lasted a few days? Tell us about it in a couplet — a short and sweet poem with two lines that rhyme. Here's an example from Kwame Alexander, NPR's poet-in-residence.

To the flower box I forgot to water, the dinner rolls I swore I wouldn't eat;

To the old friends I still don't call, to my continued obsession with red meat.

To the empty church pew, the tithes not paid.

And to not posting less on my Facebook page

Submit your poem here. Alexander and Morning Editionhost Rachel Martin will take lines and excerpts from some of your submissions and create a crowdsourced community poem. It will be read it on air and published by NPR.

