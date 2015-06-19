© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR Arts

'Veep' Leaves Maryland After $6.5M California Tax Credit Win

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Associated Press,
Associated Press
Published June 19, 2015 at 11:38 AM EDT
VeepBus.jpg
Credit Perspective via Flickr
/

HBO's "Veep" is leaving Maryland after four years after the series scored $6.5 million in California film tax credits.

HBO announced Thursday that it will move production of the show starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus to southern California.

HBO spokeswoman Cecile Cross-Plummer says Maryland has been home to many vital HBO projects, including "The Corner," ''The Wire" and "Game Change," and they "look forward to returning with another production in the future."

Baltimore Film Office Director Debbie Dorsey says the departure hurts the city's creative culture and its economy.

State officials say "Veep," which filmed in Columbia, Baltimore and Sykesville, received $13.9 million in tax credits from Maryland over the past three seasons and the production company hired 3,069 Maryland residents and used 2,882 businesses.

Copyright 2015 WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore

Tags

WYPR ArtsWYPR News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Associated Press