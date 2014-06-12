Emily The Puzzle Slayer

We quiz Emily Nussbaum, TV critic for The New Yorker, on her favorite show: Buffy The Vampire Slayer. Why Buffy?

"Buffy was the first show that I actually became a deranged fan that would frighten the people involved with the show," said Nussbaum.

She was drawn to the combination of its "low-budget" feel "that was not pretentious, but funny and silly." As the show went on for seven seasons, exploring deeper themes of growing up, responsibility, family and power, "the more I was crying and discussing it maniacally with everyone. It had this operatic beautifulness. It was this very original combination of things that I'd never seen on television before."

We provided a lifeline in the form of Tom Lenk, the actor who playedBuffy's evil-turned-beloved nerd Andrew in the later seasons. Can this pair slay a round of Slayer trivia?

