Morning Shots: Fiction, Tweet Advertising, And Marvel Envy

I have a few quibbles with this lengthy profile/evaluation ofJennifer Weiner in The New Yorker, particularly in that it makes the common error of describing her argument as primarily about why her own books are not considered literary fiction, when in fact a major part of her argument is that commercial/genre fiction marketed to women (like romance) is treated differently than commercial/genre fiction marketed to men (like crime fiction and thrillers). On the whole, though, it's a much fairer shake than she's often gotten. [The New Yorker]

I didn't share Emily Nussbaum's enthusiasm about the new episodes of Community, but it's worth reading her take to see what they look like to a genuine devotee. [also The New Yorker]

The full-page New York Times ad made from an edited A.O. Scott tweet made up to look like a direct A.O. Scott tweet is weird, and kind of bothersome, and ... did we mention weird? [The Wrap]

The Hollywood Reporter looks at"Marvel envy" and the growth of "shared universes." It's worth mentioning, of course, that Marvel hardly has a monopoly on shared/multiple universes when it comes to superheroes. [The Hollywood Reporter]

I like this piece on the enduring appeal of Bettie Page, particularly for women. [The Atlantic]

If you heard the story circulating in recent days that Jenny McCarthy was now saying her son didn't have autism after all, be aware that she vehemently denies that she ever said any such thing. [E! Online]

Hey, have you been wondering where you can buy those rad high-waisted pants Joaquin Phoenix and other dudes are sporting in the (wonderful, by the way) Spike Jonze film Her? Wonder no more! [The Guardian]

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.