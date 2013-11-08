Why Is The High Wire Impossible To Resist?

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode To The Edge.



About Philippe Petit's TED Talk

High-wire artist Philippe Petit tells the story of his 1974 tightrope walk between the Twin Towers and explains his lifelong fascination with pushing himself to the limit.

I was intensely focused on walking the wire – which I am, anyway, even when I am not a quarter mile in the sky.

About Philippe Petit

Philippe Petit surprised the world when he walked illegally between the Twin Towers in 1974. He's also tightrope-walked across the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Notre Dame Cathedral. Petit's book,To Reach the Clouds, is the basis of the Academy Award-winning documentary film Man on Wire.

