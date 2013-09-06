What Does It Mean To Be A Teenage Feminist Today?

Part of me is like, 'Wait, this is how I'm spending my youth, checking Twitter on my phone?' But part of me is also like, 'Well, you'd be doing it, too, if you were our age.'

Part 6 of the TED Radio Hour episode The Next Greatest Generation?

About Tavi Gevinson's TEDTalk

Tavi Gevinson had a hard time finding strong female, teenage role models, so she built a space where they can find each other. She talks about how her site RookieMag.com and others are putting an unapologetically uncertain and complex face on feminism.

About Tavi Gevinson

Born in April 1996, Tavi Gevinson started blogging at age 11– then rapidly became a bona-fide fashion icon. In 2009 she was featured on the cover of Pop Magazine and was invited as a special guest to New York Fashion week.

Her site for teenage girls, RookieMag.com, broke one-million page views within five days of launching in September 2011. She's currently the editor-in-chief of the site, writes thestylerookie.com and has written for several publications including Harper's Bazaar, Jezebel, Lula, Pop Magazine and GARAGE magazine.

