WYPR launches Your Public Studios with "Wavelength" and two new podcasts

Your Public Radio , known for its radio and broadcast services under WYPR-FM and WTMD-FM and its successful podcasts, including award-winning Out of the Blocks, The Daily Dose, Essential Tremors and The Maryland Curiosity Bureau, will release the limited podcast series Wavelength: Baltimore’s Public Radio Journey on February 23rd. In recognition of WYPR’s 20th anniversary, the six-episode podcast will examine the history and impact of public radio in Baltimore.

Hosted by noted storyteller and actress Maria Broom, and featuring interviews and archival tape, the podcast will take listeners on a journey from public radio’s early days to now. Listeners will learn about the evolution of WYPR, WTMD, WEAA and WBJC, how the stations responded to major news stories, featured local and national musicians, and how they found their place in Baltimore’s current radio scene.

In the first episode, Johns Hopkins, executive director of Baltimore Heritage, walks listeners through the early days of radio in Baltimore. Hopkins and WYPR President and General Manager LaFontaine E. Oliver teamed up to share more about the topic in one of Baltimore Heritage’s popular “Five Minute Histories”. The video will be published February 18th at baltimoreheritage.org and wypr.org .

Your Public Radio will release Wavelength as its first podcast under its new Your Public Studios podcast home , which will replace WYPR’s Podcast Central, and house all podcasts coming out of WYPR and WTMD as well as podcasts from local independent producers and other local partners and organizations seeking quality podcast production and on-demand audio.

“The inflection point of our anniversary gives us an opportunity to contemplate additional ways to make content not just for and about our community but with our community,” said LaFontaine E. Oliver, WYPR’s President and General Manager.

Your Public Studios will distribute two other podcasts starting in March: Local Color , a podcast about Baltimore's Black artists, business owners and community leaders, hosted by Jason V., and The Bounce: A New Spin on Sports, a deep dive into sports stories that often fall through the cracks, hosted by filmmaker and former national class cyclist Jill Yesko.

“In the coming year, we’re excited to launch some additional podcasts and explore further initiatives that will bring the community closer to our work and to collaborating with us,” Oliver said.

All of these podcasts will be available on major podcast platforms, at wypr.org and on yourpublicstudios.org .

About WYPR’s 20th Anniversary

For the past two decades, Your Public Radio, WYPR 88.1FM , has been the free, public resource people have tuned-in to listen, learn, share, discuss, debate, reminisce and celebrate. From politicians, authors and actors to community members and advocates, medical experts, cultural and business leaders, entertainers, sports figures and more, WYPR has welcomed esteemed guests to its Baltimore studio and to its airwaves to share these conversations with the community. Now, in celebration of its 20th anniversary, the station will host a variety of in-person and virtual events, special on-air programming, fundraising campaigns and unique activities for listeners all year long. To stay up to date on WYPR’s 20th anniversary events and programming, visit https://www.wypr.org/20 .