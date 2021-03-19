Tinsel Tales 2

NPR fills millions of homes each holiday with humor, warmth, and a host of festive voices. Continuing with the tradition of the first Tinsel Tales program, this is another collection of the best and most requested holiday stories. Joy, hope, and childhood memories overflow as NPR voices, past and present, tell stories of the season. The program is hosted by Lynn Neary and features these stories:

Santa Claus, Private Eye (Duck's Breath Mystery Theatre of San Francisco)

Pass The Fois Gras: Christmas Menu Hard To Digest (Firoozeh Dumas)

A 'Silent Night' That Brought Healing (Steve Banko)

The Christmas Club (Bill Harley)

All I Wanted For Christmas (NPR staffers)

Christmas Gift Records (The Ban-Smo Label)

The Night Before Christmas, Latin Style (Read by NPR's Claudio Sanchez)

The Designated Celebrator (Melinda Shoaf)

Christmas Truce (Historian Douglas Brinkley)

Wolf Christmas (Daniel Pinkwater)