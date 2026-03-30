James Appel, who has worked for the Maryland Republican Party and numerous GOP candidates, was indicted on federal charges of wire fraud and money laundering.

Appel routed $100,000 from a politician’s campaign accounts and another $100,000 from a local tennis nonprofit organization into his own accounts in 2024 in order to refinance a loan on a 65-foot Pacific Mariner yacht, according to the indictment.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner —

Former Maryland Republican Party official indicted on wire fraud, money laundering charges

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