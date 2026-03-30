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Former Maryland Republican Party official indicted on wire fraud, money laundering charges

The Baltimore Banner | By Pamela Wood,
Justin Fenton
Published March 30, 2026 at 2:56 PM EDT
The Maryland State House in Annapolis. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)
Ulysses Muñoz
/
The Baltimore Banner
A Republican Party official is facing federal charges of wire fraud and money laundering.

James Appel, who has worked for the Maryland Republican Party and numerous GOP candidates, was indicted on federal charges of wire fraud and money laundering.

Appel routed $100,000 from a politician’s campaign accounts and another $100,000 from a local tennis nonprofit organization into his own accounts in 2024 in order to refinance a loan on a 65-foot Pacific Mariner yacht, according to the indictment.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner — 
Former Maryland Republican Party official indicted on wire fraud, money laundering charges

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The Baltimore Banner Maryland RepublicansMaryland Politicsfraud
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