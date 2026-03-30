Former Maryland Republican Party official indicted on wire fraud, money laundering charges
James Appel, who has worked for the Maryland Republican Party and numerous GOP candidates, was indicted on federal charges of wire fraud and money laundering.
Appel routed $100,000 from a politician’s campaign accounts and another $100,000 from a local tennis nonprofit organization into his own accounts in 2024 in order to refinance a loan on a 65-foot Pacific Mariner yacht, according to the indictment.
The story continues at The Baltimore Banner —
Former Maryland Republican Party official indicted on wire fraud, money laundering charges
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