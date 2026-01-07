John Harbaugh, the winningest coach in Ravens history and the longest-tenured coach in Baltimore professional sports history, has been fired.

In a statement released by the team, owner Steve Bisciotti said the “incredibly difficult decision” was made after evaluating the team’s disappointing season and “the overall direction of our organization.”

“Throughout what I firmly believe is a Hall of Fame coaching career, John has delivered a Super Bowl championship to Baltimore and served as a steadfast pillar of humility and leadership,” Bisciotti said. “He and his family have deeply embedded themselves in this community. For these profound contributions, on and off the field, we should all be forever grateful.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner — Ravens fire coach John Harbaugh after 18 seasons

