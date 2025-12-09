2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Display of Confederate flags at North East Christmas parade called ‘inexcusable’

The Baltimore Banner | By Darreonna Davis
Published December 9, 2025 at 12:53 PM EST
Photographs shared anonymously with the racial and social justice group Cecil Solidarity show participants in a Christmas parade in North East earlier this month displaying Confederate flags. (Courtesy of Cecil Solidarity)
Courtesy of Cecil Solidarity
Photographs shared anonymously with the racial and social justice group Cecil Solidarity show participants in a Christmas parade in North East earlier this month displaying Confederate flags.

The flaunting of Confederate flags in a small Cecil County town’s holiday parade over the weekend has riled up community members and left some wondering how they were permitted to participate.

A group of mostly white men rode on Confederate-flag-draped floats and distributed miniature versions of the symbol to some North East Christmas parade attendees, including children, on Saturday, according to photos shared online.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner — Display of Confederate flags at North East Christmas parade called ‘inexcusable’

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
Tags
The Baltimore Banner Confederate flag
Darreonna Davis
See stories by Darreonna Davis
Related Content