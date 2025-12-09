The flaunting of Confederate flags in a small Cecil County town’s holiday parade over the weekend has riled up community members and left some wondering how they were permitted to participate.

A group of mostly white men rode on Confederate-flag-draped floats and distributed miniature versions of the symbol to some North East Christmas parade attendees, including children, on Saturday, according to photos shared online.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner — Display of Confederate flags at North East Christmas parade called ‘inexcusable’

