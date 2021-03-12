will smith

-
The Maryland Senate has given preliminary approval to a bill barring judges from sentencing juveniles to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.
The state Senate passed Wednesday a package of bills that could reshape policing in Maryland. The package includes changes to rules governing when police…
The General Assembly is again this year taking up legislation that would make Maryland a sanctuary state. The controversial bill, which is scheduled for a…
A package of eight bills that aim to reform policing were considered for the first time by the full Maryland Senate Friday. Included in the package are…
Four bills vetoed by Gov. Larry Hogan are a step closer to becoming law after the state Senate voted Tuesday to override the vetoes. One bill closes what…
The state Senate on Friday voted along party lines to override 16 of Gov. Larry Hogan’s vetoes. The list of bills includes three intended to reduce crime…
NewsBaltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced a new contact tracing campaign called “Baltimore vs. COVID” today. The campaign comes as a surge of COVID-19…
Statewide efforts to reform policing will be the focus of a three-day marathon of hearings that begins Tuesday before the…
As the country approaches the end of a second week of protests over police abuse of black Americans, state and local leaders in Maryland are calling for…