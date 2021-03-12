-
We talk with Will Holman, author of, Guerilla Furniture Design; We meet the minds behind the Lo-Fi Poetry series and Clash by Night; Marc Maurer tells…
-
A conversation with poet and neurosurgeon Michael Salcman, editor of the anthology, Poetry in Medicine; music and conversation with ukulele songstress…
-
A visit with the artists behind the glass mosaic at the AVAM; a Stoop story from psychiatric nurse Matt Manning; Betsy Boyd shares A Case of the Mondays;…
-
Herbalist Olivia Fite' s modern-day apothecary; Jane Elkin's poetry book, 'World Class'; artist Lynne Parks; and a Stoop story from VioletLevoit Before…
-
Toy piano composer David Smooke, Anne Thomas at The Stoop, “An Evening with Scott & Zelda Fitzgerald,” and the short film “Charlotte”When you ask David…
-
remembering Baltimore’s own Monuments Man; a punk rock love story from The Stoop; and a visit with strip-dancer-turned-novelist Margo Christie Hollywood's…
-
Baltimore’s Single Carrot Theatre will unveil its new space at 2600 North Howard Street on January 24th, and its opening-night offering is a new…
-
On December 16th, The Stoop hosted an evening of live, holiday storytelling at Centerstage, and the theme of the night was: “Thanks but no thanks: stories…
-
The second season of HBO’s “The Wire” focused on the Baltimore waterfront and the men and women who worked there.Two of the people responsible for the…