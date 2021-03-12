The Downfall Of Catherine Pugh

-
Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh is due to report to an Alabama prison on Friday, four months after she was sentenced to three years in federal…
-
Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh will face three years in a to-be-determined federal prison after she pleaded guilty last year to four federal…
-
Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh was sentenced to three years in prison on Thursday, capping off a self-dealing scandal that was first brought to…
-
Tom's guest today is the City Solicitor of Baltimore, Andre M. Davis.Mr. Davis served for more than 30 years as a judge -- on the Court of Appeals for the…
-
For the second time in 10 years, and for the second time in the history of the city, a Baltimore mayor has pleaded guilty to criminal behavior while in…
-
Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges related to the sales of her Healthy Holly children’s books.She entered…
-
A federal grand jury has indicted former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, seven counts of wire fraud, conspiracy to…
-
Catherine Pugh has resigned as mayor of Baltimore amid scrutiny from federal, state and city investigators over deals for her self-published children’s…
-
Weeks after she was accused of self-dealing, a month after she took a paid leave of absence for her health and just days after FBI and IRS raids,…
-
Ever since the story of Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh's lucrative self-dealing book sales first broke in the Sun March 13th, the city has been on a…