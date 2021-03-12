© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sound Tales

  • Episode05-AntColony.png
    WYPR Podcast
    Sound Tales: Into the Light, Part 1
    Sound Tales: Into the Light takes a deep dive into the world of Ants. A minor worker named W5 dreams of life on the surface while navigating the unbending…
  • Episode4-Forest.png
    WYPR Podcast
    Sound Tales: The Journey Home, Part 4
    Sound Tales: The Journey Home is a four part adventure that immerses the listener in the epic journey of Sachi the Tree Frog and his loyal companion Billy…
  • Episode03-River.png
    WYPR Podcast
    Sound Tales: The Journey Home, Part 3
    This is the third episode of the Sound Tales podcast and Part 3 of The Journey Home story. Check out www.soundtalespodcast.com for more info on the pod.…
  • Episode02-OldFrog.jpg
    WYPR Podcast
    Sound Tales: The Journey Home, Part 2
    This is the second episode of the Sound Tales podcast and Part 2 of The Journey Home story. Check out www.soundtalespodcast.com for more info on the pod.…
  • Episode01-Billy.jpg
    WYPR Podcast
    The Journey Home, Pt 1
    This is the first episode of the Sound Tales podcast and Part 1 of The Journey Home story. Check out www.soundtalespodcast.com for more info on the pod.…