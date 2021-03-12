Public Justice Center

-
NewsA bill that would prevent landlords from charging tenants late fees until after they receive public assistance funds ran into a mixed reception in a city…
As Maryland’s annual General Assembly session opens Wednesday, a coalition of lawmakers and advocates are pushing a package of bills that would provide…
Baltimore City Council members and housing advocates announced a legislative package Monday afternoon to address housing insecurity. The bills will be…
The Baltimore City Council is to vote on a bill Monday night that would provide lawyers to tenants facing eviction cases. The bill comes amid concerns…