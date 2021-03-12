-
We've compiled all 7 episodes of More than Words, a series reported and produced by students at Frederick Douglass High School in Baltimore. Click on the…
For our final More Than Words story, Xavier started out interested in how activists in Baltimore see their work in the city as connected to and inspired…
Last week you heard from Deneira, a graduate of Frederick Douglass High School in Baltimore. She shared a little bit about her life with her mom and…
In today's episode of More than Words, we’ll focus on women who sacrifice and provide for their families. Deneira is a graduate of Frederick Douglass High…
First up-Deneira moderated a discussion with her co-reporters about adults’ perceptions of youth. The students had an honest and lively discussion about…
Frederick Douglass High School student, Miles, takes us on a journey through his experience of mentorship.From his tight-knit relationships with his…
In today’s episode Chanel, a Frederick Douglass High School student, produced and narrated a radio diary about her identity as a gender non-conformist.…