mass evictions

As Maryland’s annual General Assembly session opens Wednesday, a coalition of lawmakers and advocates are pushing a package of bills that would provide…
Baltimore City Council members and housing advocates announced a legislative package Monday afternoon to address housing insecurity. The bills will be…
A recent report by the Annie E. Casey Foundation shows COVID-19’s sweeping effects on children’s health in all 50 states. The pandemic has exacerbated a…
Activists experiencing homelessness in Baltimore led a march from the Shot Tower to City Hall on Saturday.They chanted “evictions have got to go” and…
The Baltimore County Council is voting on a bill Monday evening that aims to protect tenants from eviction during the pandemic. The bill consists of…
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may have ordered a moratorium on evictions through the end of this year to contain the spread of COVID-19.…
New data from the District Court of Maryland and Department of Legislative Services shows that landlord-tenant court cases in Maryland have been on a…
Just a day after Maryland courts began new eviction hearings for failure to pay rent, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a…
Housing advocates want to know why Baltimore Mayor Jack Young fired the city’s housing commissioner Michael Braverman last week as renters will soon face…