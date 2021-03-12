Maryland Schools Reopen

-
More details on Governor Hogan’s insistence that Maryland schools offer children the opportunity to return to classrooms by March 1st. And the Maryland…
Governor Hogan is strongly urging all Maryland schools to make plans for a return to in-person learning in March. New tax structures are again up for…
The Maryland State Education Association (MSEA) released a statewide poll of educators Monday on the safety measures they want at schools before they…
Parents are wrestling with the question of whether to send their kid into the classroom this fall, log them on, or come up with Option C.What to do about…
Baltimore County School Superintendent Darryl Williams said Tuesday night that he is leaning towards not reopening school buildings in September. Instead,…
As school systems throughout Maryland wrestle with questions of how to open in the fall a statewide coalition of educators called on state leaders Tuesday…
The pressure is on for Maryland school districts to come up with plans for what reopening will look like in the fall. And Governor Hogan’s decision…
Baltimore City School administrators haven’t made any decisions yet about how classes will be held in the upcoming school year, but they’ve announced some…