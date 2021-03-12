-
This year's One Maryland One Book pick is "Bloodsworth: The True Story of the First Death Row Inmate Exonerated by DNA Evidence" by Tim Junkin. At 23…
-
What was life like in the Middle Ages in Europe? A Feast for the Senses: Art and Experience in Medieval Europe, a new exhibition from the Walters Art…
-
Placemaking is the idea of utilizing a community’s local assets in order to create quality public spaces that contribute to the well-being of the…
-
The enduring value of classic literature lies in its exploration of the human condition and also its ability for modern interpretation. Can today’s…
-
To mark the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare’s death in 1616, the Folger Library and the National Endowment for the Humanities are bringing the First…
-
Ever wondered how Baltimore looked a hundred years ago, compared to today? In a new temporary exhibition at the Baltimore Museum of Industry, supported by…
-
This year’s One Maryland One Book, All American Boys, tells the powerful story of two high school boys, one white and one black, brought together by…
-
This year Maryland Humanities is celebrating the centennial of the Pulitzer Prizes with a yearlong series of events highlighting the impact these…
-
Each fall Maryland Humanities’ One Maryland One Book program brings together diverse people in communities across Maryland through the shared reading and…
-
In commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the founding of the National Endowment for the Humanities, the University of Virginia is hosting a four-day…