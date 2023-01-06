The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future is law, but what does that mean for the average student?

Editor's Note: Please click on the audio above to listen.

It’s been years in the works. Countless hours of meetings. Days worth of impassioned testimony. Late night community listening sessions. Thousands of people using their voices to all ask for one plan, one path forward.

Everyone in the room has been trying to do one really difficult but worthwhile thing. Improve the quality of education for the average student in Maryland.

Some know the giant, often unwieldy concept as the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future , others may remember the Kirwan Commission or even the esoteric mouthful of the Accountability and Implementation Board.

Here’s what it is. What it does. But most importantly, what this means for students in classrooms trying in earnest to learn despite all the world’s challenges.

In February 2021, the state of Maryland created the Accountability and Implementation Board . The goal was to develop a comprehensive implementation plan for the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future. In December 2022, the state board finalized the plan . This board is responsible for guiding local school systems through the policies and ensuring that all aspects of the $3.8 billion law are achieved.

For casual readers, the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future is 200 pages long. The plan is supposed to be complete by 2032 .

For the average Baltimore City Public School student in kindergarten this year, they will be in high school by the time the program is finished.

Advocates say while it’s a long-term plan for systemic decades-long issues, the wait will be worth it for future generations.

“I'm really grateful that our state has passed legislation to lift up education as a priority in our state,” said Roger Schulman, President and CEO of The Fund for Educational Excellence, Baltimore City Public School’s education fund. “I think it is one of the boldest pieces of education, if not the boldest piece of legislation I've seen across the country in a very long time.”

What is The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future?

In 2020, the Maryland General Assembly, the state’s legislative arm passed The Blueprint For Maryland’s Future as sweeping education policy with a $3.8 billion price tag attached. Then-Gov. Larry Hogan balked and vetoed the legislation.

In 2021, state lawmakers overrode the governor’s decision and The Blueprint For Maryland’s Future became law of the land.

The sweeping education policy is based on the recommendations made by the Commission on Innovation and Excellence in Education often called the Kirwan Commission after its chair, Brit Kirwan, former professor and Chancellor of the University System of Maryland. This is why some people refer to the Blueprint as simply Kirwan.

The Blueprint has five policy areas known as pillars:



Early Childhood Education

High-Quality and Diverse Teachers and Leaders

College and Career Readiness

More Resources for Students to be Successful

Governance and Accountability

The goal of the law is to create a world-class education system in Maryland by setting standards and investing additional money in public education systems each year.

How much money will go to each school district and how will it be spent ?

The state has committed to investing $3.8 million in education over the course of 10 years. While the funding is prepared to help improve the quality of education, it will be used to expand programs and resources not for building repairs or maintenance such as new HVAC systems.

Melissa Lembo Whisted Blueprint Coordinator and executive director of Academic Services for Baltimore County Public Schools, said the exact amount her district will receive is unclear, because of the per-pupil funding model.

“The dollars follow the children, so it goes to the school. So certain schools that receive this concentration of poverty grant because they have a large number of students that would qualify for the funding formula,” Lembo Whisted said.

State of Maryland /

This school year is the first year schools across Maryland had access to the Blueprint funding. Lembo Whisted said they put the money towards offering more students the option to take dual enrollment and advanced placement courses. Also, Baltimore County teachers with a national board certification received a salary bonus of $10,000 each.

Baltimore City Public Schools provided a statement for this story. The school district has been able to use the funding this year to offer more families full-day Pre-K.

“Kirwan begins to correct historical inequities while providing opportunities for more resources for our students, our families, our communities, our schools, and our staff,” according to a statement.

What does the Blueprint mean for my local school district?

Overall, the Blueprint will bring more resources to students across the state of Maryland, but the types of resources will vary by school district.

“So each school builds out what the needs of their community are. Then they are using the funds to respond to the needs in the community,” Lembo Whisted said.

Shamoyia Gardiner, Executive Director of Strong Schools Maryland, a statewide education advocacy organization, said she is excited to see the expansion of Community schools across the state.

“There are about 360 schools in the state this year that qualified to be community schools, by utilizing the concentration of poverty grant under The Blueprint. And that is huge," Gardiner said.

For Baltimore County schools, Lembo Whisted said the district hopes to use the funding to make community schools mobile which will provide resources to the community

“It could potentially be tutoring services, a spot where parents and family members can go and build their resume up for jobs, it could include dental consultation, visits, or medical consultation visit,” she said.

When will the implementation happen and what challenges are expected?

Implementation for the Blueprint started this school year and families can expect to see changes over the next few years. The five pillars have separate milestones to achieve leading up to 2032, and the Accountability and Implementation Board has created a timeline for each pillar.

Lembo Whisted said Baltimore County Schools are currently in a good place regarding timeline, however, she said expanding the district Pre-K program will be a challenge due to physical space.

“We now need to build seats, or we have to rely on our private providers to find seats," she said.

Gardiner, of Strong Schools Maryland, said although excited about the increase of wrap-around services at community schools, she is concerned about implementation and that it needs to be done carefully.

“I think if we don't pay appropriate attention to the community school strategy, that could be one of the areas of the blueprint that falters," she said.

How can parents and the community get involved?

All school districts are required to submit implementation plans by March 15.

Gardiner, of Strong Schools Maryland, said there will be opportunities for parents and community members to provide feedback or suggestions for how funding should be spent.

Parents and guardians should connect with your school district’s Blueprint coordinator , the state board and Strong Schools Maryland to stay informed about the Blueprint and feedback sessions.

Want to read the plan the 200 page plan? It's here.