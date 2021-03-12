-
Tom talks with Charity Angél Dawson, who wrote the Book for Waitress at the Hippodrome Jan. 30-Feb. 4, 2018.
Tom talks with Jessie Nelson, who wrote the book for Waitress at the Hippodrome Jan. 30-Feb. 4, 2018.
On this week's In the Bromo, Tom talks with John Stefaniuk, Associate Director of The Lion King.
Tom talks with Matt DiCarlo, Associate Director of The Color Purple. Learn more:The Hippodrome The Bromo Tower Arts & Entertainment District
Tom talks with Meghan Picerno, who stars as Christine in Love Never Dies.
Tom talks with Rachel Moore from Love Never Dies.For more information www.bromodistrict.org
On today's In the Bromo, Tom talks with Olive Waxter, the Director of the Hippodrome Foundation.
Tom talks with James Graham, the writer of Finding Neverland at the Hippodrome Theater, June 27-July 2, 2017.Learn what's going on in the Bromo Arts and…
On today's In the Bromo, Tom talks with Billy Harrigan Tighe the star of Finding Neverland at the Hippodrome Theater, June 27-July 2, 2017.
Tom talks with Artis Olds who performs in Stomp at the Hippodrome Theater, March 18 & 19, 2017.Learn more about the Bromo Arts and Entertainment District.