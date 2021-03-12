GTTF Trials

-
Former Baltimore detective Carmine Vignola was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in federal prison for a gun-planting incident. He is the 12th officer…
Baltimore’s police department was already notorious (see the 2016 DOJ report). But in 2018, eight former police officers were convicted on federal…
By the end of this week, five of the eight convicted cops from the Baltimore Police Department's disbanded Gun Trace Task Force will have been sentenced…
Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh gave her state of the city address Monday to a gathering of city leaders with a theme of “Baltimore: A City on the Rise.”…