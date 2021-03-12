-
Baltimore’s mayor will ease Covid-19 restrictions in the city, starting next week. An advocacy group for the disabled drops a lawsuit against Maryland over vaccine inequity. Plus, a conversation about the economic challenges facing low-wage essential workers during the pandemic.

A bill that would require a wide range of employers to provide hazard pay and other protections for workers during the pandemic ran into stiff opposition…

Maryland cuts hazard pay for thousands of essential workers. And local concert venues struggle to outlast the pandemic.