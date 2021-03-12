Delegate Michele Guyton

-
Would require school systems to ban symbols by the end of the year.
The Maryland General Assembly is considering legislation that would ban hate symbols like swastikas, Confederate flags and nooses at public schools…
Baltimore County’s elections director expects half the people who will vote in the county this fall will do it by mail.The county so far has received more…
Baltimore County schools are being accused of failing special needs students who need their own aides, by not sending assistants into those students’…
Baltimore County Schools Superintendent Darryl Williams will look into whether hate symbols like the Confederate flag should be banned in the county…
A Maryland legislator is calling for a ban on confederate flags and other hate symbols in the Baltimore County Public Schools.She was asked to submit the…