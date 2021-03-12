Daraius Irani

-
Baltimore County, facing overcrowded schools and congested roads, is considering charging developers impact fees. It’s a way to raise money to spend on…
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski wants to create a new cell phone tax. It’s part of a package of tax increases and fees he says is needed to…
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski is remaining mum about whether he will call for tax hikes to deal with a projected $81 million shortfall. But…
The heavy snow closed most schools and many offices yesterday. But some people had to work… someone had to clear the roads and sidewalks. It raises a very…