© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

cliff murphy

  • remsberg_1410095830.jpg
    Programs
    Gone Fishin'... The Wit & Wisdom of Lefty Kreh
    Aaron Henkin
    ,
    World-class fly fisherman Lefty Kreh goes fishing with producer Aaron Henkin and folklorist Cliff Murphy Once you’ve traveled the globe, caught a hundred…
  • brooks_and_wendel.jpg
    Programs
    Wendell Holmes & Brooks Long
    Aaron Henkin
    ,
    Gospel blues legend Wendell Holmes and his apprentice, Brooks Long, share stories and songs on this special co-production of The Signal and Maryland…
  • chum_ngek_photo_by_edwin_remsberg_c_o_msac.jpg
    Programs
    The Signal: 7.4.14
    Aaron Henkin
    ,
    A visit with Cambodian music master Chum Ngek. Chum fell in love with music as a child in rural Cambodia. When his musician grandfather taught lessons…
  • chum_ngek_photo_by_edwin_remsberg_c_o_msac_0.jpg
    Programs
    The Signal: 1.24.14
    A visit with Cambodian music master Chum Ngek.Chum fell in love with music as a child in rural Cambodia. When his musician grandfather taught lessons…
  • orioles_0.jpg
    Programs
    The Signal: 1.3.14
    You’d stand on a corner, and a guy would come up and say hey, there’s a guy on the East Side who could blow you guys off this corner, he can sing so good.…
  • hughburtonandcaleb_0.jpg
    Programs
    The Signal: 12.27.13
    It was a wintry Saturday afternoon in rural Cecil County, Maryland, at a one-room post office turned furniture shop near the town of Elkton. Outside the…