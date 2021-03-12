-
World-class fly fisherman Lefty Kreh goes fishing with producer Aaron Henkin and folklorist Cliff Murphy Once you’ve traveled the globe, caught a hundred…
Gospel blues legend Wendell Holmes and his apprentice, Brooks Long, share stories and songs on this special co-production of The Signal and Maryland…
A visit with Cambodian music master Chum Ngek. Chum fell in love with music as a child in rural Cambodia. When his musician grandfather taught lessons…
You’d stand on a corner, and a guy would come up and say hey, there’s a guy on the East Side who could blow you guys off this corner, he can sing so good.…
It was a wintry Saturday afternoon in rural Cecil County, Maryland, at a one-room post office turned furniture shop near the town of Elkton. Outside the…