Baltimore County School Board member Kathleen Causey

  Baltimore County School Board member Kathleen Causey
    WYPR News
    Baltimore County School Board Divided Over Hybrid Meetings
    John Lee
    ,
    After months of meeting virtually, the Baltimore County School Board will hold its first hybrid meeting Tuesday. Some members will be back in the board…
  • New_classrooom_flickr-editor_B.jpg
    WYPR News
    Plan Released For Baltimore County Students To Return To Classrooms
    John Lee
    ,
    Some Baltimore County students will return to classrooms two days a week, starting the week of March 1. The other three days the students will continue…
  • dulaney_high_school.jpg
    WYPR News
    Towson And Dulaney Replacement High Schools Not In Proposed Capital Plan
    John Lee
    ,
    Baltimore County school officials stunned the school board when they recently released a list of proposed capital projects that does not include…
  • baltimore_county_public_schools_logo.jpg
    WYPR News
    Up In The Air When Baltimore County Will Return Students To Classrooms
    John Lee
    ,
    Baltimore County Public Schools officials want to bring students back to classrooms in the second semester. But with just one month to go, it remains…