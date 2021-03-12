Baltimore County School Board member Kathleen Causey

-
After months of meeting virtually, the Baltimore County School Board will hold its first hybrid meeting Tuesday. Some members will be back in the board…
Plan Released For Baltimore County Students To Return To ClassroomsSome Baltimore County students will return to classrooms two days a week, starting the week of March 1. The other three days the students will continue…
Baltimore County school officials stunned the school board when they recently released a list of proposed capital projects that does not include…
Up In The Air When Baltimore County Will Return Students To ClassroomsBaltimore County Public Schools officials want to bring students back to classrooms in the second semester. But with just one month to go, it remains…