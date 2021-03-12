Baltimore City Housing

-
Mayor Jack Young has signed a bill into law guaranteeing lawyers for renters facing eviction, making Baltimore the seventh jurisdiction in the country to…
New data from the District Court of Maryland and Department of Legislative Services shows that landlord-tenant court cases in Maryland have been on a…
Near the affluent Harbor East neighborhood is Perkins Homes, a public housing project built in the 1940s that has been suffering blight for years. But…
More than 5,500 households have begun or completed applications for Baltimore City’s $13 million rental assistance program, according to Tammy Hawley,…
Baltimore City has extended the deadline for applications for its temporary rental assistance program to July 19. Applications were originally due at 7…
Baltimore’s law expanding inspection requirements to one and two family units went into effect the first of this month and housing advocates say they want…