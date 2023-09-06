© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Your Maryland

"Moses"

By Ric Cottom ,
Lisa Morgan
Published September 6, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT
Portrait of Harriet Tubman by Powelson, Benjamin F.,, 1823-1885,, photographer. Library of Congress/Flickr/Creative Commons
LOC DSC
Portrait of Harriet Tubman by Powelson, Benjamin F.,, 1823-1885,, photographer. Library of Congress/Flickr/Creative Commons

Between 1851 and 1860, Harriet Tubman freed a reported thousand slaves from the Eastern Shore of Maryland.

Tags
Your Maryland WYPR ArtsEastern ShoreHarriet Tubman
Ric Cottom
Ric Cottom came to Baltimore more than four decades ago and never left. Formerly the editor and publisher at the Maryland Historical Society, he now runs the Chesapeake Book Company, publishing Chesapeake regional history, biography, and environmental studies.
See stories by Ric Cottom
Lisa Morgan
Lisa Morgan covered the local arts community as co-creator and host of WYPR’s award-winning program The Signal from 2004 to 2015. She has created and produced many programs for WYPR, including news stories, features, commentaries, and audio documentaries. She taught audio production at Goucher College and has done voice-over work for a variety of clients. The Weekly Reader is her latest project.
See stories by Lisa Morgan