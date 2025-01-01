Saturday 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Tiny Desk Radio, heard only on public radio stations across the U.S., shares the concerts and stories about the artists whom we ask to make music like they never have before. In the very first episode, we tell our own Tiny Desk origin story with a bit of history and something of a "greatest hits" montage. And if you click the audio button on this page, you'll hear an exclusive, extended version of what we broadcast, featuring Tiny Desk clips of Chaka Khan, Chris Stapleton, Sesame Street, Natalia Lafourcade, Wilco, Yo-Yo Ma and one of Mac Miller's final performances.